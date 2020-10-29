Desmond Trotter completed 20 of 27 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama (3-1, 2-1), which will face No. 20 Coastal Carolina next week. Carlos Davis rushed for 70 yards and Kawaan Baker, who caught six passes for 154 yards and three TDs last week, had five receptions for 65 yards. Brandon Crum and Jalen Tolbert each had a receiving score.
Georgia Southern beat South Alabama for the first time in seven meetings.
