Kennedy was 5 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Spartans (8-7, 2-0 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley scored 16 points while going 6 of 20 (4 for 13 from distance) and added three steals. Donovan Atwell scored nine points on 3-of-5 3-point shooting.