NORMAL, Ill. — Nate Kennell had 15 points off the bench to carry Bradley to a 65-59 win over Illinois State on Saturday night.

Darrell Brown had 13 points for Bradley (15-12, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Ja’Shon Henry added 11 points. Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye had 11 points for the visitors.

Milik Yarbrough had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds (14-13, 7-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Phil Fayne added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Matt Chastain had seven rebounds.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds on the season. Bradley defeated Illinois State 85-68 on Jan. 23. Bradley plays Drake on the road on Tuesday. Illinois State plays Indiana State on the road on Wednesday.

