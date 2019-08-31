KENNESAW, Ga. — Daniel David accounted for four total touchdowns, two passing and two running, and Kennesaw State overwhelmed Point University 59-0 on Saturday.

The Owls (1-0) entered the season ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll and were never threatened by their NAIA-level opponent.

Kennesaw’s Issac Foster returned the opening kick 54 yards to Point’s 41-yard line. David followed with a 38-yard completion to Ryan Pontrell i. David ran it in from a yard out following an offside call against Point the play before. It was the start of four first quarter touchdowns for the Owls.

Later, David threw a 38-yard score to KJ Hancock to end the first quarter. Before halftime, David ran for a 2-yard score and then completed a 34-yard score to Shaquil Terry for a 42-0 lead.

The Owls saw 16 players gain 433 yards rushing on 55 carries. Antavius Grier led the way with 56 yards rushing.

Point’s Micah Maxey threw for 92 yards and an interception.

