STREAK SCORING: Kennesaw State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 48.7.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Owls. Kennesaw State has 31 assists on 68 field goals (45.6 percent) over its past three contests while Samford has assists on 44 of 89 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Samford is rated first in the SoCon with an average of 78.3 possessions per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.