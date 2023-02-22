Kennesaw State beats North Alabama 79-66

FLORENCE, Ala. — Chris Youngblood’s 19 points helped Kennesaw State defeat North Alabama 79-66 on Wednesday night.
The Lions (18-12, 10-7) were led in scoring by Daniel Ortiz, who finished with 24 points and two steals. North Alabama also got 22 points and seven assists from Jacari Lane. Dallas Howell also recorded eight points and eight rebounds. The loss broke the Lions’ five-game winning streak.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.