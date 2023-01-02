Kennesaw State earns 79-75 victory against Eastern Kentucky

Rodgers added six rebounds for the Owls (10-5). Chris Youngblood added 15 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Terrell Burden recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.