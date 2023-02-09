Kennesaw State faces Jacksonville State for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kennesaw State Owls (18-7, 10-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-15, 3-9 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -3.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces Kennesaw State in a matchup of ASUN teams. The Gamecocks are 8-3 on their home court. Jacksonville State allows 69.9 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Owls have gone 10-2 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Perdue is averaging 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Advertisement

Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.5 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article