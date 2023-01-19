Kennesaw State faces Stetson on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kennesaw State Owls (13-6, 5-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-7, 5-1 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -3.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Owls take on Stetson. The Hatters are 4-0 in home games. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Smith averaging 2.5.

The Owls are 5-1 in ASUN play. Kennesaw State averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.2 points for the Hatters. Wheza Panzo is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Terrell Burden is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

