Nykeem Farrow ran it in from 20 yards out for a 7-0 Kennesaw State lead. Reinhardt answered when Billy Hall found Navarie Solomon for a 26-yard scoring play.
The Owls seized control with two 12-play drives — 74 and 65 yards — that ended with Murphy plowing in from 2 yards and a yard, respectively, for a 21-7 advantage.
Hall passed for 90 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 128 yards and two more scores.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25