Kennesaw State hosts Eastern Kentucky following Blanton's 22-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-6, 1-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 1-0 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on the Kennesaw State Owls after Devontae Blanton scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-83 win over the Queens Royals. The Owls are 5-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State is fourth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Colonels have gone 1-0 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is averaging 10.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Blanton is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

