Liberty Flames (14-6, 5-1 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-10, 4-3 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Darius McGhee scored 25 points in Liberty’s 77-67 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Owls have gone 7-4 at home. Kennesaw State is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Flames are 5-1 in ASUN play. Liberty is sixth in the ASUN scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Owls. Jamir Moultrie is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

McGhee is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 22.8 points. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.