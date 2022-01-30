The Flames are 5-1 in ASUN play. Liberty is sixth in the ASUN scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Owls. Jamir Moultrie is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.
McGhee is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 22.8 points. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.
Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.
