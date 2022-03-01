The Colonels have gone 5-11 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Colonels won 82-81 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Michael Moreno led the Colonels with 21 points, and Chris Youngblood led the Owls with 20 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Stroud is averaging 6.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Owls. Youngblood is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.
Devontae Blanton is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Moreno is averaging 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.
Colonels: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.
