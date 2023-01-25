Kennesaw State Owls face the Austin Peay Governors on 5-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Austin Peay Governors (8-13, 2-6 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (15-6, 7-1 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State seeks to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Austin Peay. The Owls are 8-0 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks ninth in the ASUN in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Brandon Stroud leads the Owls with 6.2 boards.

The Governors have gone 2-6 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 2-10 record against teams above .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.1 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Sean Durugordon is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article