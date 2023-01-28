Kennesaw State Owls play the Lipscomb Bisons on 6-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lipscomb Bisons (13-9, 5-4 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (16-6, 8-1 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -4.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State will try to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Owls take on Lipscomb. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Bisons are 5-4 in conference games. Lipscomb averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Owls and Bisons meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Burden is averaging 12 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Advertisement

Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 7.5 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bisons. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 15.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article