Kennesaw State Owls to face the Mercer Bears Friday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) at Mercer Bears (4-4) Macon, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Mercer for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday. The Bears have gone 2-0 in home games. Mercer is ninth in the SoCon in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. David Craig leads the Bears with 6.9 boards.

The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Kennesaw State ranks fifth in the ASUN with 14.9 assists per game led by Terrell Burden averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamar Robertson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bears. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 13.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 55.1% for Mercer.

Chris Youngblood averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Burden is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for Kennesaw State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article