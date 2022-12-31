Kennesaw State plays Central Arkansas, aims for 5th straight home win

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-8) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-5)
The Bears are 0-6 on the road. Central Arkansas is seventh in the ASUN with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Eddy Kayouloud averaging 6.1.
The Owls and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Burden is averaging 11.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.
Kayouloud is averaging 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.