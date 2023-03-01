Kennesaw State plays Lipscomb in ASUN Tournament

Lipscomb Bisons (20-12, 11-7 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (24-8, 15-3 ASUN)
The Bisons are 11-7 in ASUN play. Lipscomb averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.9 points. Terrell Burden is averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.
Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 17.4 points for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.
Bisons: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.
___
