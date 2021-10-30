Nykeem Farrow returned the Gardner-Webb kickoff 25 yards to give the Owls a first-down at their own 40. Xavier Shepherd threw 24 yards to Iaan Cousin, then 21 yards to Caleb O’Neal for the game winner and his fourth touchdown pass
Shepherd, who was 12 of 14 for 209 yards, threw a 30-yard score to Gabriel Benyard and a 51 yarder to O’Neal to put the Owls in front, 24-17 late in the third quarter.
Fisher was 31 of 48 for 324 yards with a touchdown and did not throw an interception for the Bulldogs. Gaither ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 91 yards and a score.
Kennesaw State (7-1, 4-0 Big South) remains undefeated against the Bulldogs (3-5, 1-3) in six meetings. The win was the Owls first since 2015 without a rushing touchdown.
