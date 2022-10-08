Kennesaw State trips North Alabama 40-34 in 2OT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KENNESAW, Ga. — Isaac Foster scored with 21 seconds left in regulation and ran 12 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime to rally Kennesaw State to a 40-34 win over North Alabama on Saturday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After Foster's burst around left end, the defense stood tall with Markeith Montgomery defending the fourth-and-7 pass from the 22.

Noah Walters and Takairee Kenebrew hooked up for a 60-yard touchdown with 3:43 to play to put North Alabama up 27-20. The Owls, who had 227 yards rushing, worked their way back to fourth-and-goal at the 1 when Xavier Shepherd hit Foster on a play-action pass to tie the game.

On a third-and-16 to open the overtime, Walters and Kenebrew connected for their third touchdown for 31 yards. Shepherd responded with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hill on third-and-8.

Shepherd finished 13-of-18 passing for 172 yards and kept the ball 34 times for 102 yards and two more scores for the Owls (2-3, 1-0 Atlantic Sun). Foster had six runs for 36 yards and five catches for 76.

Walters was 15 of 27 for 326 yards with Kenebrew catching four for a career-best 162 yards in the first-ever A-Sun game for the Lions (1-4, 0-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

GiftOutline Gift Article