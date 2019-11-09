Bryant carried it 27 times for 105 yards and completed 5 of 7 passes for 91 yards. Terry had all five receptions and two scores.

Kennesaw State (8-2, 3-1 Big South) entered leading the country in rushing, averaging 360.9 yards per game including an FCS-best 39 rushing touchdowns. Eight Owls combined for 53 carries and 252 yards rushing against Campbell.

Hajj-Malik Williams passed for 233 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed it 16 times for 110 yards and two TDs for Campbell (6-3, 3-1).

