Kenney and Bryant host Manhattan

Bryant Bulldogs (7-3) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-5, 1-0 MAAC)
The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 away from home. Bryant is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Anthony Nelson is shooting 35.2% and averaging 13.3 points for Manhattan.
Charles Pride is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kenney is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 rebounds for Bryant.
