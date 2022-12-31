The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Kenney puts up 29 as Bryant beats Binghamton 82-78

By
December 31, 2022 at 3:42 p.m. EST

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Sherif Kenney’s 29 points helped Bryant defeat Binghamton 82-78 on Saturday.

Kenney added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-4). Earl Timberlake added 16 points while going 4 of 9 and 8 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Doug Edert was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Bearcats (4-10) were led in scoring by Dan Petcash, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Miles Gibson added 15 points for Binghamton. In addition, Jacob Falko finished with 14 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Bryant visits Vermont and Binghamton hosts New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

