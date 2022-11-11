Kenney scores 27 points to lead Bryant past Dartmouth, 89-70

Kenney was 6 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 13 for 18 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-0). Earl Timberlake scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and added 12 rebounds and four steals. Kvonn Cramer recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.