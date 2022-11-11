Kenney scores 27 points to lead Bryant past Dartmouth, 89-70

HANOVER, N.H. — Sherif Kenney scored 27 points as Bryant beat Dartmouth 89-70 on Friday night.
The Big Green (0-2) were led in scoring by Brandon Mitchell-Day, who finished with 18 points. Dartmouth also got 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Ryan Cornish. Cade Haskins also put up 16 points and three steals.
NEXT UP
Bryant’s next game is Monday against Maine-Fort Kent at home. Dartmouth hosts MCLA on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.