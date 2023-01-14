Kenney scores 28 in Bryant's 87-81 win over New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. — Sherif Kenney scored 28 points as Bryant beat New Hampshire 87-81 on Saturday.
The Wildcats (8-9, 3-2) were led by Clarence O. Daniels II, who posted 25 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. New Hampshire also got 21 points and three steals from Nick Johnson. In addition, Kyree Brown finished with 14 points and five assists.
NEXT UP
Bryant plays Thursday against NJIT at home, while New Hampshire visits UMBC on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.