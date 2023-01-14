Kenney scores 28 in Bryant's 87-81 win over New Hampshire

Kenney shot 9 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (12-6, 3-2 America East Conference). Antwan Walker added 19 points while going 8 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Charles Pride was 2 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.