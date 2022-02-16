Bryce Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (6-20, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Kedrick Green added 14 points and Brandon Betson had 12 points.
The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Chicago State 81-61 last Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com