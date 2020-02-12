Jordan Hairston scored17 points for the Islanders (10-15, 6-8). Jashawn Talton-Thomas and Myles Smith added 13 points each.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi handed Stephen F. Austin its only league loss, 73-72, on Jan. 8. Stephen F. Austin matches up against Central Arkansas at home next Wednesday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi takes on Abilene Christian at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.