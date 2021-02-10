Kerry Richardson had 20 points for the Islanders (3-14, 0-8), who have lost eight games in a row. Eden Davis added 11 points.
The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Islanders this season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-75 last Wednesday.
