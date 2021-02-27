Joseph Yesufu had 21 points for the Bulldogs (24-3, 15-3), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points. Garrett Sturtz had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Braves leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Drake defeated Bradley 80-71 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.