KENT, Ohio — Troy Simons scored a career-high 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Kent State used the second half to beat Ohio 87-72 on Saturday.

C.J. Williamson scored seven of his 14 points in a 90-second span that was part of a 10-0 Kent State (16-8, 6-5 Mid-American Conference) run. Williamson made two foul shots, hit a 3-pointer and threw down a dunk for a 64-50 lead with 11:26 left. Simons buried a 3 during the run and the Golden Flashes led by double figures the rest of the way.