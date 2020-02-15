Anthony Roberts added 21 points for Kent State and Antonio Williams had 16 points and seven assists. Kent State made a season-high 17 3-pointers.
Jason Preston had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (12-13, 4-8). But Preston also committed seven turnovers as Ohio finished with 18 total. Lunden McDay scored 14 points and Sylvester Ogbonda and Ben Vander Plas 12 apiece.
