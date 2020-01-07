Marreon Jackson scored a career-high 32 points with seven 3-pointers for the Rockets (8-7, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Willie Jackson added 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Kent State (12-3, 2-0) faces Central Michigan at home on Saturday. Toledo plays Western Michigan at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.