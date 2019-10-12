Trickett kicked a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and a 45-yarder after Jabbar Price recovered a fumble.

The Golden Flashes (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American) outgained the Zips 382-297 and held them to 95 yards rushing while stopping them twice on downs and forcing three punts and a fumble.

Crum was 16 of 21 for 149 yards passing and gained 82 yards on 14 carries while Matthews gained 126 yards on 25 tries.

Kato Nelson was 17 of 28 for 202 yards for the Zips (0-6, 0-2).

