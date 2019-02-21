Kent State (19-7, 8-5) vs. No. 25 Buffalo (23-3, 11-2)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Buffalo presents a tough challenge for Kent State. Kent State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Buffalo is coming off a 114-67 home win over Ohio in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. CJ Massinburg, Jeremy Harris, Nick Perkins and Dontay Caruthers have collectively accounted for 64 percent of Buffalo’s scoring this season. For Kent State, Jaylin Walker, Philip Whittington, C.J. Williamson and Akiean Frederick have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Kent State scoring, including 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

JUMPING FOR JAYLIN: Walker has connected on 39.8 percent of the 181 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his free throws this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Kent State is 16-0 when it limits opponents to 46.6 percent or worse from the field, and 3-7 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Buffalo is 22-0 when it allows 49.1 percent or less from the field and 1-3 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

STREAK SCORING: Buffalo has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 90.2 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked fifth among all Division I teams with an average of 85.9 points per game. The Bulls have averaged 92 per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.