Kent State Golden Flashes take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles, look for 9th straight victory

Kent State Golden Flashes (14-3, 4-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-13, 1-3 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -14; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kent State will attempt to prolong its eight-game win streak with a victory against Eastern Michigan. The Eagles are 3-3 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Flashes are 4-0 against conference opponents. Kent State ranks sixth in the MAC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

The Eagles and Golden Flashes meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is shooting 41.7% and averaging 19.8 points for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Sincere Carry is averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

