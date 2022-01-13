The Zips are 2-1 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Sincere Carry is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.
Enrique Freeman is averaging 12.4 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Zips. Bryan Trimble Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.
Zips: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.