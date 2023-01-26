Kent State hosts Buffalo following Jones' 27-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (10-10, 4-3 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (16-4, 6-1 MAC)
The Bulls are 4-3 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is the MAC leader with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by LaQuill Hardnett averaging 4.9.
The Golden Flashes and Bulls match up Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.
Armoni Foster is averaging 9.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Jones is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.
Bulls: 5-5, averaging 85.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.