Kent State hosts Buffalo following Jones' 27-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bulls (10-10, 4-3 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (16-4, 6-1 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Kent State Golden Flashes after Curtis Jones scored 27 points in Buffalo’s 91-65 victory against the Ball State Cardinals. The Golden Flashes have gone 9-0 at home. Kent State scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Bulls are 4-3 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is the MAC leader with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by LaQuill Hardnett averaging 4.9.

The Golden Flashes and Bulls match up Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Armoni Foster is averaging 9.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Jones is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 85.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article