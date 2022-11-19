Kent State hosts Chicago State following Cardet's 24-point game

Chicago State Cougars (2-2) at Kent State Golden Flashes (4-0)
Kent State finished 23-11 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Flashes shot 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.
Chicago State finished 3-15 in DI Independent action and 2-15 on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 5.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.
