Kent State hosts Chicago State following Cardet's 24-point game

Chicago State Cougars (2-2) at Kent State Golden Flashes (4-0) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -20.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Kent State Golden Flashes after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 24 points in Chicago State’s 87-74 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

Kent State finished 23-11 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Flashes shot 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago State finished 3-15 in DI Independent action and 2-15 on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 5.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

