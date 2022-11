BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots visit the Kent State Golden Flashes after Tyler Robertson scored 32 points in Portland’s 98-91 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

Kent State went 23-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Golden Flashes averaged 71.3 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.