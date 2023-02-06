Kent State hosts Turner and Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (10-13, 4-6 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (18-5, 8-2 MAC)
The Falcons are 4-6 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.
The Golden Flashes and Falcons square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kent State.
Leon Ayers III is averaging 18.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.
Falcons: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.