SAVVY SENIORS: Kent State’s Danny Pippen, Justyn Hamilton and Tervell Beck have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Golden Flashes points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Zips have given up just 68.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 81 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Loren Cristian Jackson has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Akron field goals over the last five games. Jackson has accounted for 33 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Kent State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Flashes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Zips. Kent State has an assist on 50 of 85 field goals (58.8 percent) over its previous three games while Akron has assists on 43 of 88 field goals (48.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State is ranked first among MAC teams with an average of 81.9 points per game. The Golden Flashes have averaged 85.3 points per game over their last three games.

