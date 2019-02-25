Ohio (12-14, 4-10) vs. Kent State (19-8, 8-6)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State looks for its fifth straight win over Ohio at Memorial A & C Center. The last victory for the Bobcats at Kent State was a 59-53 win on Jan. 8, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Jaylin Walker has averaged 21.4 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Flashes. Antonio Williams is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 11.2 points per game. The Bobcats are led by Jason Carter, who is averaging 16.5 points and seven rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JASON: Carter has connected on 33.3 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Ohio is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Flashes are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 8-8 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Bobcats are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or worse, and 7-14 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio has averaged only 71 points per game over its last five games. The Bobcats are giving up 86.6 points per game over that span.

