Kent State (20-9, 9-7) vs. Miami (15-14, 7-9)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami seeks revenge on Kent State after dropping the first matchup in Kent. The teams last played each other on Feb. 5, when the Golden Flashes shot 41.5 percent from the field and went 21 for 23 from the free throw line en route to a 70-67 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Miami’s Nike Sibande has averaged 15.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while Dalonte Brown has put up 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Golden Flashes, Jaylin Walker has averaged 21.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while Antonio Williams has put up 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JAYLIN: Walker has connected on 38.1 percent of the 210 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 29 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The RedHawks are 5-0 when they record nine or more steals and 10-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Golden Flashes are 11-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 9-9 when opponents exceed 69 points.

STREAK STATS: Kent State has lost its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MAC teams. The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.