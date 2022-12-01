Kent State plays South Dakota State, aims for 5th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (5-2) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kent State will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Golden Flashes play South Dakota State. The Golden Flashes are 4-0 on their home court. Kent State scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 1-2 on the road. South Dakota State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Kent State.

Zeke Mayo averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. William Kyle III is averaging 10.7 points for South Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

