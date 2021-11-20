Marquez Cooper had 25 carries for 139 yards and a score for Kent State, which came into the game with the MAC’s top offense, averaging 37 points per game and nearly 500 yards offense. Against the Zips (2-9, 1-6), they had 495 yards offense, 410 on the ground.
It was the first shutout for Kent State since 2009 and the first on the road since 1974.
