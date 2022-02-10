The Golden Flashes are 9-4 in MAC play. Kent State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The teams play for the 10th time this season in MAC play. The Golden Flashes won the last meeting 67-55 on Jan. 15. Sincere Carry scored 32 points to help lead the Golden Flashes to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Ali is averaging 13.7 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Akron.
Carry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Malique Jacobs is averaging nine points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kent State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.
Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.