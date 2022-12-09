Kent State visits Cleveland State on 3-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) at Cleveland State Vikings (6-4, 2-0 Horizon) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kent State will aim to end its three-game road losing streak when the Golden Flashes visit Cleveland State. The Vikings have gone 4-1 in home games. Cleveland State is eighth in the Horizon scoring 68.3 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Golden Flashes have gone 1-3 away from home. Kent State is 6-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 7.7 points for Cleveland State.

Sincere Carry is averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.6 points and four steals for Kent State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article