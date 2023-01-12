Kent State visits Ohio after Hunter's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-3, 3-0 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (9-7, 1-2 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays the Kent State Golden Flashes after Jaylin Hunter scored 23 points in Ohio’s 76-71 win against the Ball State Cardinals. The Bobcats are 7-0 on their home court. Ohio is fourth in the MAC scoring 77.1 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are 3-0 against MAC opponents. Kent State averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Bobcats and Golden Flashes face off Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 10.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Bobcats. Dwight Wilson is averaging 13.9 points and 10 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Cli’Ron Hornbeak is averaging 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

