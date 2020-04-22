Last season, Dixon finished with 34 catches for 333 yards as Kent State went 7-6 and won the Frisco Bowl.
“I am really excited about the outcome for Antwan,” coach Sean Lewis said in a statement. “He was one of the first individuals we learned about when we arrived at Kent State and to have him and his energy for another season is great. I am excited to see what the future holds for him and the rest of the team this fall!”
Dixon has used his platform to raise awareness about rare diseases. He was named to the Uplifting Athletes Champion Team in 2019.
