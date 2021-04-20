In a release Sarr said he was blessed “to have learned from two great coaches” at Kentucky with John Calipari and Danny Manning at Wake Forest. Calipari said Sarr “really improved” in his lone season with the Wildcats and added, “He is only going to get better.”
Sarr, who will graduate next month with a communications degree, joins Brandon Boston Jr., Terrance Clarke and Isaiah Jackson in the draft. Jackson has left open the option of returning to school.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25