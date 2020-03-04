Lyles apologized in a statement released by the TV station in which she called her reaction “unacceptable, period.” The apology added, “My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward.”
Barnhart said Wednesday night in a series of posts on his verified Twitter account that an incident like the one that occurred at Rupp “has no place at the University of Kentucky.” The AD added that while the person in question is not a season ticket holder, “there are still ways to ensure those actions are not repeated at future UK events.”
Barnhart tweeted that the school has reached out to the fan who was the victim of this “abusive and inexcusable language” to apologize personally. He added, “That’s not who we are as an athletics department.”
